CPC to launch Party-wide education campaign on Xi Jinping thought

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has decided to launch a Party-wide thematic education campaign starting from April to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.



The decision was made at a meeting held by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Thursday, which also deliberated the regulations on the reporting of personal information by officials.



Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.



