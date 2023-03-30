Belgium: celebrating the month of ‘Francophonie’

The deputy head of mission, Embassy of Belgium in China Sophie Hottat delivers a speech at the "Apéro des Sciences" event. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of Belgium in ChinaMarch was the annual Month of the "Francophonie," when people celebrate the richness and vibrancy of French language and its culture. When speaking of French, of course many immediately think of France. However, many other countries have French as an (or one of its) official language(s), including Switzerland, Canada, several African countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Senegal, and of course, Belgium.