Actors can play roles more vividly with enriched minds

Audiences have always loved good-looking actors. However, this sometimes leads to young actors becoming famous without having actually played any decent roles on screen. This phenomenon has recently caused debates in China among entertainment industry insiders. As some experts have stressed, without knowledge and dedication, such actors will not go very far in their acting career.A well-known actor with nearly 700,000 fans in China on social media has recently become a "laughing stock" for often making mistakes while writing commonly used Chinese characters. For his fans, such a defect may not matter much because he started to study the performing arts in primary school and so may not have had the time to spend on his general knowledge subjects, but for most audiences, repeatedly making these "spelling" errors means he is not knowledgeable enough to be a good actor.His writing mistakes seem to be a minor problem on the surface, but the deep-seated problem is that he doesn't understand his roles nor society, therefore cannot play characters well.At the recent two sessions, Han Rong, a political advisor and president of the Central Academy of Drama, voiced his view on the matter: "Only knowledge can take an actor far in their career."He also said that audiences today have raised the bar for actors.As attractive actors age, their fame will decline if they cannot play good roles. This shows that only those who established an impressive on-screen image can sustain their reputation.Besides entertainers, actors are also public figures and role models, especially for their fans. Such an ignorant actor will affect young audiences' perception toward learning.While some may think that acting is a free ticket to fame and fortune, it is actually hard work.To be a good actor, one should devote a lot of time and energy to accumulate extensive knowledge of their craft and other subjects.There are many good examples in this regard.In early 2023, actor Zhang Songwen sky-rocketed to fame with the hit TV drama The Knockout. However, Zhang, in his 40s now, had to wait for this moment for 20 years.Lacking an "attractive" appearance, he failed "800 auditions" in the three years after he graduated from the Beijing Film Academy, he admitted on social media. Despite these setbacks, he never gave up on his dream. Later, he became an assistant acting teacher at the academy, and continued playing different minor roles in various productions.Whenever he had free time, he would go talk to local residents or vendors to learn about their daily lives.So it comes as no surprise that his role as a fish vendor in the TV drama was so vivid and memorable. This shows that good acting depends on professional skills, broad knowledge and extensive life experience."To be an actor, there is no shortcut, only step-by-step effort to get further," said actor Feng Yuanzheng, president of Beijing People's Art Theater.He emphasized that many young actors should not dream about "becoming famous or making a fortune," instead "they should concentrate on being an actor instead of a star."As a veteran and prominent actor himself, Feng also proposed that performing arts students should be tested for both their professional skills and academic knowledge.Additionally, actors who have looks but lack knowledge should cultivate their professional integrity and make up for flaws through extensive reading or classes. To do otherwise means they are letting down their audience.Meanwhile, casting directors should also choose actors based on both their skills and knowledge instead of just their appearance and fan base. In addition, some young audiences should be more conscious about "overseeing" their idols instead of favoring them blindly.