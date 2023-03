A car is seen driving through a flooded street after torrential rain in Sanaa, Yemen, March 29, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows a flooded street after torrential rain in Sanaa, Yemen, March 29, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A car is seen driving through a flooded street after torrential rain in Sanaa, Yemen, March 29, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)