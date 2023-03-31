GT Podcast with Mulan: A slap in the face’ of US-Taiwan collusion; McCarthy’s planned meeting with Tsai insane

1 x GT Podcast with Mulan

Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan – a one-stop shop for the Global Times’ take on top China and global news.On today’s podcast:China, Honduras establish diplomatic relations – It is a "slap in the face" to the collusion between the Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party authorities and the US.China reaffirms opening-up, stresses cooperation at China Development Forum, sending a strong signal that the nation will continue to create new opportunities for the world.Franz Gayl, a retired Marine Corps infantry officer and a former Pentagon employee, warned US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s planned meeting with Taiwan regional leader Tsai Ing-wen is insane in repeating the same mistake as his predecessor Nancy Pelosi did.Puciren, a serf-born Tibetan, shares how his life has changed and improved over the past decades in an exclusive interview with Global Times.Finally, China's National Cultural Heritage Administration unveils Top 10 Archaeological Discoveries of 2022