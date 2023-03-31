China opposes Taiwan region joining any official agreement or organization: FM

CPTPP photo: VCG

China firmly opposes official interactions between any country and the Taiwan region, and firmly rejects Taiwan's participation in any agreement or organization of official nature, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when asked if the entering of the UK into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) may promote Taiwan's accession in the bloc.Britain on Friday said it had struck a deal to join the 11-country trans-Pacific trade pact which includes Japan and Australia as it looks to deepen ties in the region and build its global trade links after leaving the European Union, according to Reuters.Noting there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, Mao said that the one-China principle is a universally recognized norm governing international relations and the consensus of the international community.China is an advocate of trade liberalization and facilitation, and an important participant in Asia-Pacific regional cooperation and economic integration. In September 2021, China formally submitted an application to join the CPTPP. At present, we are maintaining communication with all parties, said Mao.China's joining of the CPTPP is not only in line with our own efforts to deepen reform and expand opening-up, but also helps CPTPP members increase their access to China's market and expand trade cooperations with China, Mao said.Global Times