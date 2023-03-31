Wild tundra swans at Ontario's Aylmer Wildlife Management Area

Tundra swans are seen at the Aylmer Wildlife Management Area in Aylmer, Ontario, Canada, on March 30, 2023. Every winter, thousands of wild tundra swans use the Ontario's Aylmer Wildlife Management Area to refuel on their migration to the high Arctic Region. Photo:Xinhua

