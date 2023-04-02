3 Israelis wounded in suspected West Bank ramming attack

Israeli police stand guard after a reported shooting incident at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, April 1, 2023. Earlier on Saturday, a Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli police forces at the entrance to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. The police said the man attempted to carry out an attack against the forces, which was rejected by some Palestinians at the scene. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)

Three Israelis have been wounded in a suspected car-ramming attack Saturday evening in the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli medics and military.The attack occurred in the Beit Ummar village near the West Bank city of Hebron. According to Israeli emergency services, three Israelis were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem with serious, moderate and light wounds.The assailant was "neutralized" on the scene, according to a statement from the Israeli military.Israel security forces are on high alert ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover which will be celebrated in the middle of next week, overlapping the Muslim month of Ramadan. The Israeli military announced it will impose a closure on the West Bank ahead of Passover, forbidding the Palestinians to enter Israel during this period.Earlier on Saturday, a Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli police forces at the entrance to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. The police said the man attempted to carry out an attack against the forces, which was rejected by some Palestinians at the scene.The tension between Israel and the Palestinians has been flaring since early January this year, with over 90 Palestinians and 15 Israelis being killed, according to official Palestinian and Israeli statistics.