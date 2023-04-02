Prague Half Marathon 2023 held in Czech Republic

Runners take part in the Prague Half Marathon 2023 in Prague, the Czech Republic, on April 1, 2023. Prague Half Marathon 2023 was held on Saturday. (Photo by Dana Kesnerová/Xinhua)

First-place finisher Irine Jepchumba Kimais from Kenya (C) crosses the finishing line during the women's race of Prague Half Marathon 2023 in Prague, the Czech Republic, on April 1, 2023. Prague Half Marathon 2023 was held on Saturday. (Photo by Dana Kesnerová/Xinhua)

