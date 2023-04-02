Creating good stories is top priority, says streaming giant Tencent Video

Poster for Once Upon A Bite Photo: Courtesy of Tencent Video

Creating good stories is the top priority for Chinese streaming giant Tencent Video as they are a core strategy for the company, said Tencent Video CEO Sun Zhonghuai at the China Internet Audio & Video Convention in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province.During his speech, Sun noted that the streaming platform aims to create a new portfolio with "short-term surprises, long-term expectations, and user confidence." Changing the platform's strategy to focusing on superior categories in the short term and fully embracing diverse topics and expressions, while, taking aim at the long term, continuing the development of long-term IP content and promoting the full implementation of the co-creation content mode is the means by which the company will seek to create a steady stream of good works for users with different preferences and in different circles.The streaming platform has been working to further develop a series of IPs including sci-fi show Three-Body, martial arts drama Sword Snow Stride and food documentary Once Upon A Bite.Tencent Video will also invest more technology and funds into AI generated content with the goal of applying the technology in the creation of film and television.Talking about the recent debates around ChatGPT and AI art, Sun said, "Faced with such powerful technology, what we need to do is to find the integration point between it and the film and television industry. These new technologies will set off a revolution in content production, and the entire industry needs to stay focused and curious."