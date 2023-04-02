US' Arbitrary Detention at Home and Abroad. Infographic: GT

Editor's Note:Though one of the first countries to ratify international human rights treaties, the US has carried out arbitrary detention in total disregard of its domestic legal provisions and international treaty obligations, causing serious physical and mental harm to many. This graphic, based on facts listed in the report released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on March 29, aims to expose the hypocrisy and double standards of the US on arbitrary detention, and to form an understanding that no other country in the world is trampling on human rights more severely than the US.