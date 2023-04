Pope Francis, seated in his wheelchair, goes to salute cardinals and bishops at the end of the Palm Sunday mass on April 2, 2023 at St. Peter's square in The Vatican. He oversaw the Palm Sunday ceremony in front of more than 30,000 faithful, followed by the Angelus prayer. He was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on March 29 with breathing difficulties, and later diagnosed with bronchitis. Photo: AFP