Trends: 'Moving museum' born to boost rural revitalization

Inside the venue of the Cultural Industry Empowers Rural Revitalization - Cross-Strait Youth Creative Design Exhibition, which is held from March 3 to 31, 2023 in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, a youth exhibition featuring creative and industrial manufacturing designs by artists from both the Chinese mainland and Taiwan. Photo: Courtesy of China Friendship Association of Cultural Circles

While going to exhibitions at museums has become a trend in many city residents' daily lives, this activity still does not prevail in many underdeveloped areas, which is why the concept of the "moving museum" came into being. Many villages are building their own temporary local cultural venues based on local history, literature and photos.The head of such venue in Liaoyun village, South China's Guangdong Province noted: "Village museums are an ideal space for rural education. By gathering old local photos and archives from the past, tourists can understand the history of a village. It is a kind of humanistic enlightenment, and it also connects traditional values with today's modern life."Recently a 24-year-old university graduate surnamed Dai chose to be a cleaning lady instead of staying with her original fancy job. This choice has provoked heated debate online.Young people like Dai have made huge progress in making a different choice. However, for the whole society, stereotypes concerning how we value certain jobs is an issue waiting to be dealt with.What we need to do is to offer a relaxing environment when it comes to choosing how we earn a living instead of mounting public pressure.An influencer recently caught people's attention by recording her "cancer battle" in a video log on Sina Weibo. However, a twist at the end indicated that it was all a fictional story with a script. This reveal triggered many people who felt they had been tricked by a "supposedly warmhearted story."Videos on social media with purposefully sad stories have troubled many.They are not only a bad influence on minors, but more seriously, the way they abuse people's kindness can only lead to a decrease of mutual trust in society, which should be addressed as a red line by social media platforms.