Music concert held in Madrid promotes China-Spain cultural exchanges

Promotional material for the China-Spain music concert Photo: Courtesy of Jess

A music concert to kick off the 2023 China-Spain Year of Culture and Tourism was held at the National Auditorium of Music in Madrid, Spain’s capital city, on March 27.The 2023 China-Spain Year of Culture and Tourism celebrates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Spain.The music concert was jointly performed by musicians from both China and Spain, including members of the China National Traditional Orchestra, Jingju Theater Company of Beijing and the Flamenco Band of the Community of Madrid.The music concert defined a true East-West artistic convergence. Songs highlighted at the event including a traditional Chinese pipa instrument led song Rose Tango by a Spanish Orchestra and Chinese artist Zhao Cong.Zhao, also the head of the China National Traditional Orchestra, said that the concert was a symbol showing that China’s musical exchanges with the world have “restarted.”Peking opera artist Zhang Xinyue of the Jingju Theater Company of Beijing performed at the event to showcase the “essence” of traditional Chinese culture.Guests such as Gloria Elizo, vice president of the Spanish congress of deputies; and Hu Heping, the Chinese minister of culture and tourism; attended the event.