Forest fires break out across South Korea

A helicopter tries to extinguish a forest fire on Mount Inwang in Seoul, South Korea, April 2, 2023. A relatively large fire occurred at 11:53 a.m. local time (0253 GMT) on Mount Inwang in Seoul, a mountain near the previous location of the country's presidential office. The firefighting authorities had tried to bring it under control for over three hours, mobilizing hundreds of officials, nine helicopters and other equipment. (Photo: Xinhua)

Forest fires broke out across South Korea Sunday due to dry and windy weather in spring, Yonhap news agency said, citing the Korea Forest Service (KFS).According to the KFS real-time forest fire information website, a total of 30 forest fires broke out across the country at 3:30 p.m. local time (0630 GMT).Among the total, 15 fires had been extinguished. The government issued a special dry weather warning.A relatively large fire occurred at 11:53 a.m. local time (0253 GMT) on Mount Inwang in Seoul, a mountain near the previous location of the country's presidential office.The firefighting authorities had tried to bring it under control for over three hours, mobilizing hundreds of officials, nine helicopters and other equipment.No casualty had been reported yet, but residents of about 120 households had been evacuated.The wildfire destroyed some 0.23 square km forest land, or the size of 32 soccer fields.Another large forest fire broke out at 11:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) from a mountain in Hongseong, around 110 km south of Seoul.The blaze spread to nearby private houses, but no casualty had been reported.It burned some 200 hectares of forest, destroying six private houses, one livestock farm and one grain warehouse.The fire authorities dispatched 17 helicopters and over 1,600 officials to put it out, but only 30 percent of the blaze was extinguished at 4:00 p.m. local time (0700 GMT).