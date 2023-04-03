Easter market held in Nairobi, Kenya

People visit an Easter market in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 1, 2023. An Easter market is held here from April 1 to 2, which attracts lots of visitors.(Photo: Xinhua)

People shop at an Easter market in Nairobi, Kenya, April 1, 2023. An Easter market is held here from April 1 to 2, which attracts lots of visitors.(Photo: Xinhua)

A shopper puts a hat on a child at an Easter market in Nairobi, Kenya, April 1, 2023. An Easter market is held here from April 1 to 2, which attracts lots of visitors.(Photo: Xinhua)