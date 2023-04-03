China’s private Caixin manufacturing PMI stands at 50 in March

China's manufacturing PMI Photo: Xinhua

China's private Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 50 in March, down from 51.6 in February, which tracked the country's small and private-sector manufacturers.



China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) unveiled the official PMI of 51.9 on Friday, a decline from 52.6 in February, which was the highest since May 2021.



"In March, influenced by factors such as the high base of the previous month, the manufacturing PMI fell, with the prosperity level still at its second highest point for the past two years, and 13 of the 21 industries surveyed recording an PMI higher than the previous month," NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said.



In Caixin's survey, the manufacturing output index and new order index were slightly over the critical point as supply-demand balance is still being repaired.



The interviewed enterprises said the number of clients and their demand saw an increase as COVID-19 response measures were downgraded in China, but low demand from overseas markets also dragged the new export order index to the negative margin, the Caixin survey showed.



The employment situation recorded negative results in the survey, caused by lack of workers, following employees leaving their positions and enterprises' cost reduction strategy. Raw material purchase index recorded at the critical point in March, which was flat month-on-month, after a five-month increase, the survey showed.



The supply chain of the manufacturing industry extended the recovery trend in February and enterprises felt confident about future operations and management. March's confidence index fell from the data in February, the highest point in the last two years, but still stood over the long-term average.



Most interviewed enterprises expect that the current normal operations will be even better in the following year, based on a rectification of market demand, client number and new production innovation.



"The economy growth should depend on the boost of domestic consumption, especially the residential consumption sector," said Wang Zhe, analyst from Caixin, and noted that government's goal of recovering and expanding consumption can be realized by increasing employment, resident's income and market expectation.



Global Times