Students from a primary school learn to make qingtuan, a sweet green rice ball, under the guidance of a chef in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province on April 3, 2023, before the arrival of the Qingming Festival, which falls on Wednesday. Qingtuan is a must-have offering for the ancestral rituals of the festival, which is also known as the "Tomb-Sweeping Festival" in some regions. Photo: VCG