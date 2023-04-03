China announces roster for table tennis World Championships in Durban

Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha will compete in three events at the upcoming ITTF Table Tennis Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa as the Chinese table tennis team announced its roster for the prestigious competition on Monday.



Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Wang Chuqin, Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan will participate in the men's singles, while the women's singles participants include Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong.



The two pairs that will contend in the men's doubles are Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin and Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong.



Two women's doubles pairs to feature in Durban are the reigning champions Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu and Chen Meng/Wang Yidi.



Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha will defend their title in the mixed doubles in Durban, and they are joined by young pair Lin Shidong/Kuai Man.



Ma Long, Sun Yingsha, Wang Chuqin and Chen Xingtong secured their berths in China's roster by winning the titles in singles events in the two-stop team trial, while Fan Zhendong earned his spot by triumphing in the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash.



"I'm very proud of playing in another World Championships. I have no specific goal this time but to cherish the opportunity and showcase myself on this stage without any regrets," commented 34-year-old Ma Long, two-time Olympic men's singles gold medalist.



Other table tennis players to compete in the table tennis worlds have been selected by the coaching group based on their overall competitiveness and results in international competitions.



Chen Meng, who has been recovering from injury, said that she would treasure every chance of competing in major tournaments.



The Durban table tennis worlds will be held from May 20 to 28.





