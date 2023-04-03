Culture festival in Beijing brings visitors through time to the Ming Dynasty

Scene of the Ming Culture Festival in Beijing's Changping district Photo:Courtesy of the Ming Tombs

The Ming Culture Festival, a public festival that recreates cultural scenes from China's ancient Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), kicked off recently at the Great Wall's Juyong Pass, which is located in Beijing's Changping district.During the festival, actors dressed in Ming clothing reenacted historical scenes such as cavalry parades traveling from one tower along the Great Wall to another.Meanwhile, various Ming religious ceremonies are being performed for visitors.One highlight, the Qin Can Li, a silk farming ceremony, is a new addition to the 2023 festival.

The ceremony is seen as part of "textile etiquette," Tao Zhongjun, a Chinese historian, told the Global Times. It was originated during the Zhou Dynasty (1046BC-256BC) and was often hosted by the empress, who prayed for a good silkworm harvest.Tao noted that the ritual was no less extravagant than ceremony held to mark the emperor's ascension to the throne. It also reflects the "equal importance" of ancient labor distribution in which "men tilled and women weaved."To better engage visitors, Ji Enxu, the event's chief director, told the Global Times that the 2023 festival has launched cultural creative products modeled on the unique aesthetics of the Ming Dynasty."We want visitors to come here every year but still remain curious about the event," Ji said.

The Ming Culture Festival was organized by the Administration Center of the Ming Tombs and the Changping Culture and Tourism Group.This is not the only event to be held by the Ming Tombs tourist spot.In early February, a cultural show inspired by the Ming Dynasty masterpiece Ming Emperor Xianzong Enjoying the Lantern Festival was held at the site too. The event was a celebration to the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival."Cultural events should expand beyond indoor institutions such as museums. Immersive events such as this can bring people closer to Chinese tradition through real experiences," Xu Shuming, a cultural researcher, told the Global Times.