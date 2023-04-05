2,000 injured, 650,000 displaced after cyclone hits southern part of Malawi

People carry goods across a damaged bridge in Mulanje, Malawi, on March 31, 2023. The cyclone, which hit the southern part of the country hard from the night of March 12, also left about 2,000 people injured, and 650,000 people displaced. (Photo by Roy Nkosi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 1, 2023 shows the path of Cyclone Freddy-induced mudslides in Chiradzulu, Malawi. The cyclone, which hit the southern part of the country hard from the night of March 12, also left about 2,000 people injured, and 650,000 people displaced. (Photo by Roy Nkosi/Xinhua)

