China, Tanzania remember deceased Chinese experts assisting Tanzania

Tanzanian Deputy Minister for Works and Transport Atupele Mwakibete speaks during a memorial ceremony at the Chinese experts' cemetery at Pugu on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 3, 2023. Tanzanian senior government officials on Monday joined the Chinese community living in the country at the Tomb-Sweeping Day memorial ceremony for Chinese experts who died during the construction of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway and the implementation of other China-Tanzania cooperation projects. (Photo:Xinhua)

Tanzanian senior government officials on Monday joined the Chinese community living in the country at the Tomb-Sweeping Day memorial ceremony for Chinese experts who died during the construction of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway and the implementation of other China-Tanzania cooperation projects.The somber ceremony was held at the Chinese experts' cemetery at Pugu on the outskirts of the commercial hub of Dar es Salaam.Speaking after observing a minute of silence in respect of the deceased Chinese experts, Deputy Minister for Works and Transport Atupele Mwakibete said the construction of the 1,860-kilometer railway line from Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania to New Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia was very challenging.Mwakibete said the construction of the railway line required heroism and ingenuity by both the Chinese people, represented by their great engineers and workers, and the Tanzanian and Zambian peoples, who joined the Chinese for the construction of this railway line which passes through difficult terrain."It is clear as we are looking back at this most tremendous mammoth engineering project achievement, that was ever performed by China in Africa in the 1970s, we should not forget to remember also those who died for its accomplishment," Mwakibete added.Suo Peng, charge d' Affaires ad Interim of the Chinese embassy in Tanzania, said more than 50,000 Chinese engineers and workers participated in the construction of the railway with their sweat, blood and lives, which symbolizes the everlasting friendship between China and Africa."The construction of the railway has vividly explained the true meaning of the statement that 'China and Africa have always been a community with a shared future,'" said Suo."Let us also commit to upholding the values that they (Chinese experts) have taught us and to pass on their legacy to future generations," said Bruno Ching'andu, Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority managing director and chief executive officer.The Chinese Embassy in Tanzania was joined by representatives of the Chinese military expert team and medical team, Chinese students in Tanzania, and Chinese institutions and enterprises as well as representatives from the Tanzanian government who braved the morning drizzle and placed wreaths on the graves of the Chinese experts.

