Senegal marks 63rd anniversary of independence with military parade

Senegalese President Macky Sall (1st R) attends a military parade in Dakar, Senegal, on April 4, 2023. Senegal marked its 63rd anniversary of independence with a military parade on Tuesday. (Photo by Matar Ndoye/Xinhua)

Soldiers participate in a military parade in Dakar, Senegal, on April 4, 2023. Senegal marked its 63rd anniversary of independence with a military parade on Tuesday. (Photo by Demba Gueye/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 4, 2023 shows a view of a military parade in Dakar, Senegal. Senegal marked its 63rd anniversary of independence with a military parade on Tuesday. (Photo by Matar Ndoye/Xinhua)

Armored vehicles are pictured during a military parade in Dakar, Senegal, on April 4, 2023. Senegal marked its 63rd anniversary of independence with a military parade on Tuesday. (Photo by Demba Gueye/Xinhua)