Animals enjoy food hidden in mock Easter eggs at London Zoo

A Sumatran tiger holds a mock Easter egg at London Zoo in London, Britain, April 5, 2023. Animals at London Zoo enjoyed food hidden in mock Easter eggs as a special treat for the upcoming Easter. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A squirrel monkey collects food from a mock Easter egg at London Zoo in London, Britain, April 5, 2023. Animals at London Zoo enjoyed food hidden in mock Easter eggs as a special treat for the upcoming Easter. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A Sumatran tiger licks a mock Easter egg at London Zoo in London, Britain, April 5, 2023. Animals at London Zoo enjoyed food hidden in mock Easter eggs as a special treat for the upcoming Easter. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

