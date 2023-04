Saudi, Iranian FMs meet in Beijing

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met in Beijing on Thursday.



This is the first formal meeting between Saudi Arabia and Iran's most senior diplomats in more than seven years.



China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang also held separate talks with the two foreign ministers.



The meetings follow a landmark agreement brokered by China in March to restore diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and reopen embassies within two months.