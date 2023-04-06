No illegal fentanyl trafficking problem between China and Mexico, channel for drug control cooperation open: Chinese FM

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

There is no so-called illicit fentanyl trafficking problem between China and Mexico, and the channels for bilateral drug control cooperation between the two countries are open, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference on Thursday, when she was commenting on the news that Mexico asked China for help on fentanyl.According to Mao, the authorities of both sides maintain good communication and the Chinese side did not receive any notification from the Mexican side about the the seizure of scheduled fentanyl precursors from China.The Chinese government takes a firm stance on counternarcotics. As early as 2019, China categorized and controlled fentanyl substances, and the controlled varieties far exceeded the scope of the International Drug Control Conventions, making China the first country in the world to categorize and control fentanyl substances, Mao said.China has been playing a responsible role as a major country in responding to the global drug problem. It is willing to vigorously carry out international drug law enforcement cooperation within the framework of the International Drug Control Conventions, including strengthening bilateral counternarcotics cooperation with other countries including Mexico, and continuing to contribute to global counternarcotics governance, Mao said.Mao noted that as the country with the most prominent problem of fentanyl abuse in the world, the US has not yet officially scheduled fentanyl-related substances as a class. The problem of fentanyl abuse in the US has become even worse, with the number of deaths constantly rising.Mao pointed out that the root cause of the fentanyl abuse problem in the US lies within the country itself. The US should face its own problems and take more concrete measures to strengthen domestic regulation and reduce demand, Mao said.Mao added that China firmly supports Mexico's efforts to uphold independence and oppose foreign interference, and calls on relevant countries to stop hegemonic practices against Mexico.Global Times