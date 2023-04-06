First China-Europe cargo train linking Zhangjiakou, Moscow departs

Shijiazhuang Photo: VCG
The first China-Europe freight train linking Zhangjiakou in North China's Hebei Province with Moscow departed on Thursday, China Media Group reported.
The train, carrying 110 standard containers of cargo worth more than 24 million yuan ($3.49 million), is expected to arrive in Moscow in 14 days. It will travel 8,800 kilometers through Erenhot Port in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the report said.
The line provides a new, efficient channel for economic and trade exchanges between Zhangjiakou and Europe while expanding the China-Europe freight train routes passing through Shijiazhuang in Hebei to nine.
The Shijiazhuang international land port has become a major hub serving China-Europe freight trains in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, with nine routes connecting Beijing, Tianjin and cities in Hebei Province with Europe.
As of Wednesday, a total of 162 China-Europe cargo trains had passed through the port, carrying 175,900 tons of products worth 2.37 billion yuan, the report said.
The first China-Europe cargo train that links Beijing to Moscow arrived in Russia on Saturday after a 9,000-km trip taking 16 days, two days ahead of schedule, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Beijing sent its first China-Europe freight train on March 16
, carrying 55 40-foot containers of auto parts, apparel, home appliances and construction materials.
The first freight train from Handan, Hebei to Moscow departed on March 20, according to local media. China-Europe freight trains can also travel to Moscow from other cities including Zhengzhou, Xiamen and Chengdu.
In 2021, the number of China-Europe freight trains passing through Russia increased 15 percent year-on-year, highlighting the nation as having the most China-Europe freight train transits, according to a report targeting the development of China-Europe freight trains from China's top economic planner.
Global Times