Trends: Audiences allowed to bring pets to theaters

The Chinese version of Hachiko premiered recently, touching many hearts and bringing dog owners closer to their fluffy friends, at home and in movie theaters, too.Many theaters in several cities such as Nanjing, Shanghai and Wuhan took a chance and cleared a space for moviegoers to bring their dogs with them to the cinema.Wanda Cinema Line Corp, for example, offered pet-friendly services at 38 theaters in Nanjing, Wuxi, Changzhou and Ningbo. Dogs with registered licenses were welcomed into the movie houses, which were disinfected after each showing.The 20th meeting of culture ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was held online earlier this week.The guests at the meeting carried out exchanges and discussions on consolidating and deepening exchanges and cooperation in the cultural field, and jointly enhancing the international influence of SCO culture.All parties agreed to continue to encourage exchanges and cooperation in cultural heritage, drama, film, museums, libraries and other fields, and share successful experience in the application of technology in the cultural field.The parties also agreed to hold the 21st meeting of culture ministers of the SCO member states in Kazakhstan in 2024.China's table tennis great Liu Guoliang was reelected as the 10th Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) president, according to the 10th CTTA member meeting on Thursday, dismissing earlier speculations that he is under investigation.Rumors had swirled that Liu was the target of a probe after a string of sports officials, including seven senior executives in the Chinese Football Association, went under investigation.Last week, China's national table tennis team revealed the roster for the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships this coming May in Durban, South Africa, led by men's world No.1 Fan Zhendong and women's world No.1 Sun Yingsha.