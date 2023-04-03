Trends: Sympathy should not be used to gain views

A livestreamer displays crystal products online to foreign customers at the Donghai Crystal City. Photo: Courtesy of Donghai Crystal City

A 25-year-old makeup blogger went viral recently after posting a video sharing her liver cancer "diagnosis" and saying she "probably only has half a year or a few months left to live."The video quickly won the empathy of netizens that is until viewers noticed a "declaration" at the end of the video noting that "the content of this video is pure fiction." This so-called joke post soon sparked the anger of netizens, many of who said that the blogger was "an immoral opportunist who just wanted attention."Besides losing "likes" and a huge number of subscribers, the blogger more importantly lost the trust of fans. This is something that cannot be repaired.Though cyberspace is virtual, the sympathy people feel is real and should not be used to gain views.A new "warning function" has recently been added to the electronic medical record system of medical institutions in Huai'an city, Jiangsu Province. The system is designed to protect minors. For instance, if a medical institution's system identifies that a girl is pregnant but under the age of 14, a "warning function" will inform the doctor of the situation.This system is mandatory for the city's medical institutions. This makes society's protection of minors a duty but not a choice. Cases of child abuse often go unreported; the new design is a small change to the system, but a practical and big step to protect minors.A challenge at a safari zoo in Jiangsu Province that would have visitors sleep next to a tiger has sparked the ire of netizens.The safari zoo was offering 100,000 yuan ($14,500) in cash as reward if a vistor accepted the challenge to stay in the white tiger tent for one hour.The safari park later clarified that the challenge had been evaluated by tiger experts, but such a "bold" campaign was clearly launched to gain attention at the expense of visitor's safety. The zoo lacks awareness about safeguarding human lives and has taken safety too lightly to think about the consequences.