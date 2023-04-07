PHOTO / WORLD
Baishak Asnan festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal
By Xinhua Published: Apr 07, 2023 06:40 PM
A woman takes a holy bath during the Baishak Asnan festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 6, 2023. The locals believe that taking a holy bath on this day purifies one's spirit and makes one free from skin diseases. Photo:Xinhua

People perform a ritual during the Baishak Asnan festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 6, 2023. The locals believe that taking a holy bath on this day purifies one's spirit and makes one free from skin diseases. Photo:Xinhua

A boy takes a holy bath during the Baishak Asnan festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 6, 2023. The locals believe that taking a holy bath on this day purifies one's spirit and makes one free from skin diseases. Photo:Xinhua

