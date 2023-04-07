OPINION / PODCAST
GT Podcast with Mulan: Another busy week of Chinese diplomacy; Tsai's 'stopover' slammed, while Ma's visit applauded
By Global Times Published: Apr 07, 2023 07:20 PM
Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan - a one-stop shop for the Global Times' take on top China and global news.

On today's podcast:

China continues a busy diplomatic agenda this week with visits by foreign leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron - what's the significance?

An interview with the leader of a US anti-war organization - Why does he protest Tsai Ing-wen's "stopover" in the US?

Meanwhile, former Taiwan regional leader Ma Ying-jeou's visit to the mainland highlights the same cultural roots that can help promote cross-Straits relations.

China's economic recovery continues to pick up pace, while the West faces a slowdown and rising financial and banking risks?

Finally, Chinese master architect Wang Shu talks about how he combines construction and nature, modern and tradition, all for the people.