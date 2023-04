A man serves iftar meals to people during Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt, on April 7, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

A cook barbecues meat for iftar meals during Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt, on April 7, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

People have iftar meals during Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt, on April 7, 2023. Photo:Xinhua