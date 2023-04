Local people carry on their shoulders a chariot of Goddess Tundaldevi in search for her lost jewellery in a "jewel pond" known as Gahana Pokhari during the traditional Gahana Khojne Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 7, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

