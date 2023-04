Various activities held in Johannesburg to mark upcoming Easter

A girl paints a rabbit toy during an event to celebrate Easter at a park in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 8, 2023. Various activities were held in Johannesburg to mark the upcoming Easter. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

A girl poses for photos with a golden egg during an Easter egg hunting event at a park in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 8, 2023. Various activities were held in Johannesburg to mark the upcoming Easter. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

Children participate in an Easter egg hunting event at a park in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 8, 2023. Various activities were held in Johannesburg to mark the upcoming Easter. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

A sign for an Easter egg hunting event is seen at a farm in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 8, 2023. Various activities were held in Johannesburg to mark the upcoming Easter. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)