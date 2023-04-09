Yoga enthusiasts practice yoga in Bangkok, Thailand

Yoga enthusiasts practice yoga at an observation deck on the rooftop of the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, April 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Yoga enthusiasts practice yoga at an observation deck on the rooftop of the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, April 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Yoga enthusiasts practice yoga at an observation deck on the rooftop of the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, April 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Yoga enthusiasts practice yoga at an observation deck on the rooftop of the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, April 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)