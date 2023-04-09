Yulin hosts international coal & energy expo, to ramp up diversification and green growth

The 17th Yulin International Coal and High-end Energy Chemical Industry Expo (CYCE) Photo:Courtesy of CYCE

The 17th Yulin International Coal and High-end Energy Chemical Industry Expo (CYCE) kicked off in Yulin, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Friday, in a bid to boost local energy sector aimed at high-end development, industry diversification, and built-up of low-carbon green infrastructure.The latest CYCE had the largest exhibition area in the expo's history exceeding 60,000 square meters, which also set a new record in the number of participating exhibitors at 756, of which over 80 are leading domestic and global enterprises.The latest CYCE set up four indoor exhibition areas, representing the latest progress achieved in smart manufacturing, industrial digitalization, green development and intelligent mining.The outdoor show displays engineering machineries used for mining, ore washing and ventilation. Multiple counties and districts under the jurisdiction of Yulin joined the outdoor exhibition.More than 50 foreign exhibitors from over 10 countries participated in the expo, including US-based Flexco, German chemicals giant BASF, and Air Liquide from France.A series of academic forums and industry promotional events were also held during the 17th CYCE from Friday to Sunday, expected to spur more industrial development strategies as well as cooperation opportunities.Ma Yuhong, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shaanxi Sub-Council, told the Global Times on Friday that CYCE has become a high-end, international, and professional industry platform.Yulin is a typical resource-oriented city with abundant fossil energy sources. In 2022, Yulin produced 580 million tons of coal, accounting for 13 percent of the nation's coal production. The annual crude oil output reached 11.08 million tons and the natural gas output reached 22 billion cubic meters there, representing 5.4 percent and 10.1 percent of domestic output, respectively, according to the Yulin government.

The 17th Yulin International Coal and High-end Energy Chemical Industry Expo (CYCE) Photo:Courtesy of CYCE

The previous CYCE held in October 2021 attracted 526 domestic and 10 foreign enterprises, respectively, with 56 cooperation programs worth 39.45 billion yuan ($5.74 billion) signed."The 17th CYCE was held amid Yulin's high-quality development phase, which further enhanced the nation's energy security, and will help build Yulin into a world-leading energy and chemical engineering base," said Ma.Ma added that 60 foreign guests from seven countries including South Korea, Cambodia, Malaysia, Zambia, Ethiopia and other nations were invited to the expo, where they may reach further cooperation deals with parcipating Chinese companies.China has revealed a master plan of reducing the nation's carbon dioxide emissions, vowing to achieve the goal of reaching carbon peak before 2030 and realizing carbon neutrality before 2060.In order to achieve a sustainable development pattern, the Yulin government has ramped up comprehensive energy supply by expanding the capacity of local clean energy sources including wind, photovoltaic, and hydrogen power.Now, the gross capacity of Yulin's new energy generator has reached 13.75 million kilowatts. Local authorities have pledged to invest up to 300 million yuan annually to support the development of the hydrogen power industry, and attract enterprises specializing in hydrogen power generation and storage equipment.Li Jianghai, president of Datang Shaanxi Power Generation Co, told the Global Times that coal plays an indispensable role in China's energy structure, but the company is making efforts to recalibrate the proportion of coal and other clean energy sources in order to control carbon dioxide emissions within the premise of stable power supply.

The 17th Yulin International Coal and High-end Energy Chemical Industry Expo (CYCE) Photo:Courtesy of CYCE