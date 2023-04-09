Trends: Livestreaming performances new ways to survive for traditional Chinese operas

Meng Qingmei (R), a performer of Xuyi Huangmei Opera Troupe, teaches a student Huangmei Opera, in Xuyi County of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 16, 2018. Performers of the troupe have been teaching local students Huangmei Opera in recent years to promote the traditional opera. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

Once solely sought after by elderly people in China, traditional Chinese operas have now found new ways to survive in the modern world: Livestreaming performances on social media platforms. Thanks to that, many Chinese opera actors have found a second way of living through livestreamed performances. The income that actors received from online audiences during these livestreams shows the respect the latter has toward this centuries-year-old art. Since most of the audiences online are young people, it also shows their deep appreciation of the profound importance of traditional culture.China Culture DailyThe movie Titanic has once again hit Chinese big screens for a third time since its worldwide debut in 1997. However, its return has not performed as many business insiders expected. The movie's opening day box office on April 3 was only 5 million yuan, ranking after new animated film Suzume. Some netizens posted on social media that the reason they are not interested is because they think the movie is being released only to "collect money." "We welcomed it when there was a second screening in 2020. But it is a bit repetitive if it keeps coming back," read one comment.Chengdu Economic DailyChinese tea culture has great potential for developing tourism. As a bunch of European visitors are ready to fly to Zhenghe in East China's Fujian Province, they will join local tea farmers in a string of activities to learn how to make traditional tea. Zhenghe county has been cooperating with World-Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms for four years in tea culture exchange activities with countries including Austria, France and Switzerland.The development of tea culture needs strong support from an intact business plan. In addition to efforts in building local tea culture museums and restoring old tea factories for visitors, more talents in tea culture need to be cultivated and various tea products introduced to make the most of this market's huge potential.China.com