Musical event to mark upcoming Nepali New Year held in Nepal

Girls in traditional attire perform during a musical event to mark the upcoming Nepali New Year at Bhaktapur Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 9, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Girls in traditional attire perform during a musical event to mark the upcoming Nepali New Year at Bhaktapur Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 9, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Girls in traditional attire perform during a musical event to mark the upcoming Nepali New Year at Bhaktapur Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 9, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Girls in traditional attire perform during a musical event to mark the upcoming Nepali New Year at Bhaktapur Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 9, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)