PHOTO / WORLD
Annual Easter Bonnet Parade held in New York City
By ecnsphotos Published: Apr 10, 2023 03:08 PM
People wearing tall floral hats participate in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on the fifth avenue in New York City, the United States, April 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

People wearing tall floral hats participate in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on the fifth avenue in New York City, the United States, April 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)


 
People wearing tall floral hats participate in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on the fifth avenue in New York City, the United States, April 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

People wearing tall floral hats participate in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on the fifth avenue in New York City, the United States, April 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)


 
People wearing tall floral hats participate in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on the fifth avenue in New York City, the United States, April 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

People wearing tall floral hats participate in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on the fifth avenue in New York City, the United States, April 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)


 