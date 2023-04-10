Editor's Note:The US is a nation of immigrants. However, the history of US' treatment of immigrants is rife with discrimination, exclusion, arrest, detention, expulsion and a litany of other human rights abuses. Worse still, the recent years have witnessed one humanitarian disaster after another caused by the US government on refugees and immigrants going to the country. The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a report recently giving a truthful account of US' egregious record on the issue of refugees and immigrants, reviewing events in the past and present within the country and beyond. The report lays bare lies and double standards of the US, a self-proclaimed "beacon of democracy," on the issue of refugees and immigrants.

US Human Rights Abuse Against Refugees, Immigrants.Infographic: Chen He, Liu Xidan, Tang Tengfei,Xia Qing/GT