INFOGRAPHIC / DIPLOMACY
US Human Rights Abuse Against Refugees, Immigrants
By Global Times Published: Apr 10, 2023 09:14 PM
Editor's Note:

The US is a nation of immigrants. However, the history of US' treatment of immigrants is rife with discrimination, exclusion, arrest, detention, expulsion and a litany of other human rights abuses. Worse still, the recent years have witnessed one humanitarian disaster after another caused by the US government on refugees and immigrants going to the country. The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a report recently giving a truthful account of US' egregious record on the issue of refugees and immigrants, reviewing events in the past and present within the country and beyond. The report lays bare lies and double standards of the US, a self-proclaimed "beacon of democracy," on the issue of refugees and immigrants.

US Human Rights Abuse Against Refugees, Immigrants.Infographic: Chen He, Liu Xidan, Tang Tengfei,Xia Qing/GT

US Human Rights Abuse Against Refugees, Immigrants.Infographic: Chen He, Liu Xidan, Tang Tengfei,Xia Qing/GT



 

RELATED ARTICLES
Throwing people into 'black sites' without trial a hallmark of the US infringing on human rights: report

China on Wednesday published a report revealing truth and facts about the arbitrary detention the US conducts at ...

US Human Rights Abuse Against Refugees and Immigrants: Truth and Facts

US human rights abuse against refugees & immigrants: -2.3 mln refugees & immigrants were arrested in FY 2022 -215,000 parents ...

No human rights for those gunned down in US

Next time when US officials preach democracy and human rights to other countries, I hope they will first ...