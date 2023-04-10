PHOTO / BIZ
Rush to fill orders
By VCG Published: Apr 10, 2023 09:24 PM
Workers weld keels of ships to meet order demand in Wenling, East China's Zhejiang Province, on April 10, 2023. In the first two months of 2023, new orders for China's shipbuilders accounted for 62 percent of the global market share. Photo: VCG

