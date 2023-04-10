French Ministry of Culture art institution signs memorandum with Chinese museum to promote cultural exchanges

The Meet You Museum crew in France Photo: Courtesy of Meet You Museum

Capitalizing on the occasion of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China, French art institution Mobilier National and the Chinese Meet You Museum signed a memorandum of understanding at the French Embassy in China.Mobilier National is a cultural institution attached to the Ministry of Culture of France. It has been a big supporter to the art and creative fields ever since the 17th century.The Meet You Museum is a mobile Chinese museum committed to working with top-notch international leading cultural institutions to host blockbuster exhibitions such as Meet Raphael, a show dedicated to the famous Italian Renaissance painter.Witnessed by the French Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak, the two sides agreed to plan four entirely new exhibitions as part of a series called Meet Napoleon. These shows are scheduled to launch in 2024 and 2025 and will be held at the Meet You Museum’s exhibition halls in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing and Chengdu.Meet Napoleon is only a “prelude” to the further collaborations these two cultural organizations will hold in 2024, a year that is significant for China-France cultural tourism development as well as marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France.In the memorandum, both Mobilier National and the Meet You Museum agree to continue to strengthen exchanges and project cooperation to further enhance the friendship and cultural understanding between China and France.Prior to the collaboration in March 2023, members of the Meet You Museum Group, including the museum’s director Wang Chunchen, visited Hervé Lemoine, the director of Mobilier National in France.