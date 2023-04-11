PHOTO / WORLD
View of illuminated blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan
By Xinhua Published: Apr 11, 2023 10:28 AM
This photo taken on April 10, 2023 shows a view of illuminated blooming cherry blossoms at the Sakura Night Garden Illumination at Shinjuku Gyoen park in Tokyo, Japan.(Photo: Xinhua)

People enjoy the view of illuminated blooming cherry blossoms at the Sakura Night Garden Illumination at Shinjuku Gyoen park in Tokyo, Japan, April 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

