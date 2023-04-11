China offers pillar of strength for world peace, development: FM

IMF Photo: VCG
In an uncertain world, China’s certainty is a pillar of strength maintaining the peace and development of the world, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday, when responding to the World Bank’s recent revision of its 2023 growth forecast for China from 4.3 to 5.1 percent.
The Chinese economy has continued to show recovery momentum and strong growth since the beginning of the year, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Major economic indicators such as consumption and investment have turned positive, and market expectations have improved significantly, Wang said.
Multiple international organizations have raised their forecasts for Chinese economic growth recently, and mainstream media reports and economists also stated that the improving Chinese economic data is a hopeful sign as the rebound of China’s economic activity and demand will inject more impetus into global economic growth.
Due to an improved outlook for China's recovery from COVID-19, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday that the lender has revised its 2023 growth forecast for China to 5.1 percent from a January forecast of 4.3 percent, and also revised its global growth outlook slightly upward to 2 percent from 1.7 percent in January, Reuters reported.
Goldman Sachs in January revised its forecast for China’s GDP growth this year from 5.2 percent to 5.5 percent and recently further raised the forecast to 6 percent. Nomura in February raised its 2023 annual GDP growth forecast for China from 4.8 percent to 5.3 percent, per a note Nomura sent to the Global Times.
According to a statement that the IMF sent to the Global Times, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that the robust rebound of the Chinese economy means China is set to account for around one-third of global growth in 2023
– giving a welcome lift to the world economy.
China cannot develop itself in isolation from the world, and the world needs China for its growth as well, Wang said, noting that China will accelerate the exploration of its domestic market and vigorously promote high-level opening-up at the same time.
China is ready to share with the world the new opportunities brought about by Chinese modernization, which is the modernisation of a huge population and of common prosperity for all, according to Wang.
On Monday, the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), Asia's largest premium consumer products expo, kicked off in Hainan's capital city of Haikou, marking the beginning of a slew of trade expos this year that dovetail with China's unswerving commitment to its opening-up process.
China will open its door wider to the world by offering a better business environment and services. “We have confidence and the ability to promote the growth of the Chinese economy in spite of challenges and headwinds, and to make greater contributions to world economic development,” Wang said.