A swing festival held in Sigulda, Latvia has drawn participation of many people, especially children, as a lot of specially designed swings were erected for the festival, bringing unusual and exciting experiences. The festvil was held on April 8-11.

People attend the Swing festival in Sigulda, Latvia, April 8, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves during the Swing festival in Sigulda, Latvia, April 8, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A child plays during the Swing festival in Sigulda, Latvia, April 8, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

