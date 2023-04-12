Bisket Jatra Festival celebrated in Bhaktapur, Nepal

People pull the chariot of Lord Bhairav during the first day of the Bisket Jatra Festival at Bhaktapur Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 10, 2023. The festival is celebrated annually to welcome the arrival of spring and the start of Nepali New Year.(Photo: Xinhua)

People pull the chariot of Lord Bhairav during the first day of the Bisket Jatra Festival at Bhaktapur Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 10, 2023. The festival is celebrated annually to welcome the arrival of spring and the start of Nepali New Year.(Photo: Xinhua)

People pull the chariot of Lord Bhairav during the first day of the Bisket Jatra Festival at Bhaktapur Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 10, 2023. The festival is celebrated annually to welcome the arrival of spring and the start of Nepali New Year.(Photo: Xinhua)