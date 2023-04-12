"Dream-Go-Round" -- Tokyo Disneyland celebrates 40th anniversary

People watch a parade at Tokyo Disneyland in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, April 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors pose for photos at Tokyo Disneyland in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, April 10, 2023(Photo: Xinhua)

Performers take part in a parade at Tokyo Disneyland in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, April 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors pose for photos at Tokyo Disneyland in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, April 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Tokyo Disneyland will present a new daytime parade called "Disney Harmony in Color" on Saturday to unveil the year-long festivities commemorating its 40th anniversary.The 45-minute parade, including characters from Disney movies such as "Zootopia" "Moana" and "Wreck-it Ralph" as well as long-time favorites, was shown to the press on Monday.Heartened by the boisterous parade, tourists are deeply immersed in this magical land amid mixed colors, cartoons, and dances, with a cheerful atmosphere lighting up the whole park.