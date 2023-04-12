Centennial pursuit of excellence and innovation

The 3D laser scanner ZEISS T-SCAN hawk 2 Photos: Courtesy of ZEISS



High-quality development is the route that the Chinese economy must take, which manifests in the industrial field as the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, adhering to sustainable development and building smart factories.



Themed "Collaborative innovation on digital & intelligent manufacturing is embracing the future," the 18th China International Machine Tool Show (CIMT2023), which is being held in Beijing from Monday to Saturday, aims to present a high-level intelligent manufacturing feast for the global industry and the upstream and downstream industries. As a heavyweight exhibitor of CIMT2023, ZEISS focuses on showcasing cutting-edge "advanced technology" from multiple application needs in various industrial segments. High-quality development is the route that the Chinese economy must take, which manifests in the industrial field as the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, adhering to sustainable development and building smart factories.

Seeing beyond

Since entering the industrial field in 1919, ZEISS has always adhered to a rigorous and innovative craftsmanship like spirit, with quality assurance spanning over a century, actively responding to the current wave of digitalization and intelligentization, and continuously making breakthroughs in the field of high-end manufacturing.

ZEISS has four technological cornerstones: coordinate measuring machines, optical systems, 3D X-ray metrology, and industrial microscopy. Through automation solutions and self-developed software drivers and combined with its customized value-added services, ZEISS deeply integrates multiple product technology platforms with different solutions for industrial applications, opening up unlimited possibilities in the field of quality inspection.

As a technological pioneer in global industrial quality solutions (IQS), as well as the inventor and founder of coordinate measurement technology, ZEISS has always been concerned about the development of vocational education and attaches great importance to cultivating vocational skilled talents. Since 2009, ZEISS has been collaborating with multiple higher education and vocational education institutions across China to foster highly skilled talents. So far, more than 300 colleges and universities across China have used ZEISS related instruments for teaching and training.

Promoting education and science has become ZEISS' tradition. In 2023, ZEISS IQS responds to the strategy of "the strategy for invigorating China through science and education," together with the China Association of Children's Science Instructors and multiple business partners, established a science and education and public welfare alliance for youth and launched a tour on China's science and education and public welfare alliance.

Megatrends in industry

In an exclusive interview with the Global Times, Dr Marc Wawerla, CEO of ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions said that many of ZEISS' customers today are undergoing significant transformation change, and decarbonization and digitalization change the setup of sustainability.

" As pioneers in our field we always have to think one step ahead: A clear commitment to entrepreneurial and sustainable actions is part of an industry undergoing change due to new technologies, manufacturing processes and new customer specifications," Dr Wawerla said.

In response to the question of ZEISS' focuses of future development, he explained that ZEISS tailors its latest innovative quality assurance solutions and growing software portfolio to the new needs in booming industries: from solutions in e-mobility and aerospace, rising demands in the fields of medical components or in energy and electronics sectors.

When asked about ZEISS' future goals for sustainable development, the CEO said "Sustainability is part of our company DNA. We have set ourselves aggressive CO2 emission reduction targets. We already only consume CO2 neutral energy in our own facilities. By 2030 we aim to become entirely CO2 neutral."

He gave an example of the air saver in ZEISS' CMMs. "The air stream is automatically switched off, when the machine is not in use. With that our customers cannot only reduce their CO2 footprint but also save costs."

Dr Wawerla also pointed out that the Chinese market is obviously very important for ZEISS. "It is one of the three key markets for ZEISS (Europe, North America and China). We see that innovation is coming also to manufacturing in China a lot."

As one of the four famous international machine tool exhibitions, CIMT has become a vane and barometer of machinery manufacturing technology progress and machine tool industry development in China.

ZEISS, as one of the major exhibitors at CIMT, it will continue to introduce internationally leading technologies and products to China, helping local enterprises solve technical difficulties, and constantly supporting technological innovation in China. At the same time, ZEISS also keeps in mind its social responsibility and is making more efforts in cultivating skilled talents in China, supporting the development of Chinese youth's science and education and public welfare.

Global Times