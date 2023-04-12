CARTOON
Will US distance itself from a scandal-ridden Dalai Lama?
By
Vitaly Podvitski

Vitaly Podvitski is a cartoonist from Russia. His works can also be seen in mainstream Russian media, including Sputnik News, ...

Vitaly Podvitski
Published: Apr 12, 2023 04:13 PM
Will US distance itself from a scandal-ridden Dalai Lama? Cartoon: Vitaly Podvitski



 
