Trade probe 'aims at deterring' Taiwan separatist forces

The Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) Photo: VCG

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday started a trade barriers investigation into the island of Taiwan's restrictions imposed on imports from the mainland, the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said.Experts said the move is aimed at deterring Taiwan separatist forces, who are to blame for any setbacks to the island's economy in terms of trade and investment as a result of the review.The review, made at the request of three Chinese industrial associations and covering 2,455 items associated with the agricultural, mineral and textile industries, will be concluded by October 12 this year. Under special circumstances, the investigation could be extended to January 12, 2024."The MOFCOM's trade barriers investigation into the island of Taiwan, along with the People's Liberation Army's recent drills around the island, showcase the central government's determination in striking hard at the secessionist forces seeking 'Taiwan independence'," Wang Jianmin, a senior expert in cross-Straits affairs at Minnan Normal University in Fujian Province, told the Global Times on Wednesday.The investigation will weigh on trade and investment between the Chinese mainland and the island, as well as on the Taiwan economy, which is already facing downward pressure, Wang said, noting that the secessionist DPP authorities on the island will take the blame.Cross-Straits trade totaled $319.68 billion in 2022, down 2.5 percent year-on-year, customs data showed.DPP's provocative moves of "seeking independence by relying on the US," while ignoring the rights and interests of Taiwan island residents and local enterprises, will eventually force Taiwan people to pay a heavy price, he said."The Chinese mainland will definitely take further steps to crack down on separatist forces, if they continue their provocative acts," Wang warned.The Democratic Progressive Party authority's provocative actions to seek "Taiwan independence" in collusion with external forces have posed the biggest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, the cabinet, said at a press conference on Wednesday, in response to a question concerning factors hindering Taiwan's economic development.The measures taken by the mainland are not targeted at Taiwan compatriots, experts said, but to rein in "Taiwan independence" secessionists.Senior mainland officials have in recent days met with business leaders from the Taiwan island and called for strengthened cross-Straits cooperation.During a meeting with a delegation from Taiwan on Monday, Wang Huning, head of CPPCC, stressed that the mainland will always respect, care for and work to bring benefits to Taiwan compatriots.Efforts will be made to ensure that Taiwan compatriots and their businesses are willing to invest on the mainland, integrate into the development of the mainland and prosper on the mainland, and they can benefit from the mainland's development and share the glory of national rejuvenation, Wang said.On April 6, Zhang Guangjun, Vice Minister of of Science and Technology, met with top executives from HTC Corp and VIA Technologies, and had in-depth exchanges on supporting Taiwan firms to participate in the national high-quality development and promoting cross-Straits scientific and technological exchanges, according to an MST statement on Monday.Trade experts said it is believed that the mainland will respond accordingly to the findings of the probe.Zhu said the results of the probe would be disclosed at an appropriate timing.